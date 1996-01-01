Visible, clear, well-defined patches in a monolayer of virus-infected cells in a culture are called:
A
Biofilms
B
Colonies
C
Plaques
D
Endospores
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is about identifying the term used for visible, clear, well-defined patches in a monolayer of virus-infected cells in culture.
Recall that when viruses infect a monolayer of host cells, they cause localized areas of cell destruction or lysis, which appear as clear zones on the cell layer.
These clear zones are called 'plaques' because each plaque originates from a single virus particle infecting a cell and spreading to neighboring cells, creating a visible area of cell death.
Differentiate plaques from other terms: 'Biofilms' are communities of microorganisms attached to surfaces, 'colonies' refer to groups of bacteria growing on solid media, and 'endospores' are dormant, resistant structures formed by some bacteria.
Therefore, the correct term for these clear patches in virus-infected cell cultures is 'plaques'.
