Most bacteria have rigid cell walls that contain a unique compound called:
A
chitin
B
cellulose
C
pectin
D
peptidoglycan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of bacterial cell walls: Most bacteria have a rigid cell wall that provides shape and protection.
Recall that the bacterial cell wall is primarily composed of a unique polymer called peptidoglycan, which is a mesh-like structure made of sugars and amino acids.
Differentiate peptidoglycan from other compounds: chitin is found in fungal cell walls and exoskeletons of arthropods; cellulose is a polysaccharide found in plant cell walls; pectin is a component of plant cell walls involved in cell adhesion.
Recognize that peptidoglycan is unique to bacteria and is essential for their survival, making it a key target for antibiotics.
Conclude that the correct compound found in most bacterial cell walls is peptidoglycan.
