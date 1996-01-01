Which term describes the area located between the cell wall and the cell membrane in gram-positive bacteria?
A
Nucleoid
B
Periplasmic space
C
Outer membrane
D
Capsule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the structural differences between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, focusing on their cell envelope components.
Understand that gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan cell wall but lack an outer membrane, unlike gram-negative bacteria.
Identify the space between the cell wall and the cell membrane in gram-negative bacteria as the periplasmic space, which contains various enzymes and proteins.
Recognize that in gram-positive bacteria, the periplasmic space is either absent or very minimal because of the thick peptidoglycan layer and lack of an outer membrane.
Conclude that the term 'periplasmic space' is generally associated with gram-negative bacteria, and in gram-positive bacteria, the area between the cell wall and membrane is not typically called the periplasmic space.
