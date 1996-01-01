Which of the following best explains why viruses are not classified using Linnaean taxonomy?
A
Viruses reproduce only by binary fission, unlike organisms in Linnaean taxonomy.
B
Viruses are too small to be observed under a light microscope.
C
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in every particle, making classification difficult.
D
Viruses lack cellular structure and do not possess characteristics of living organisms required by Linnaean taxonomy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Linnaean taxonomy is a system used to classify living organisms based on shared characteristics such as cellular structure, metabolism, and reproduction.
Recognize that viruses differ fundamentally from living organisms because they lack cellular structure; they are acellular entities.
Note that viruses cannot carry out metabolic processes or reproduce independently; they require a host cell to replicate.
Realize that because viruses do not possess the defining characteristics of life used in Linnaean taxonomy, they cannot be classified within this system.
Conclude that the best explanation is that viruses are excluded from Linnaean taxonomy due to their lack of cellular structure and living characteristics, not because of their size, reproduction method, or nucleic acid content.
