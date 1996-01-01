Which of the following viruses is NOT associated with cancer in humans?
A
Hepatitis B virus (HBV)
B
Influenza virus
C
Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)
D
Human papillomavirus (HPV)
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of oncogenic viruses, which are viruses known to contribute to the development of cancer in humans by integrating into host DNA or causing chronic inflammation.
Step 2: Identify the viruses listed and recall their association with cancer: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is linked to liver cancer; Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is associated with certain lymphomas and nasopharyngeal carcinoma; Human papillomavirus (HPV) is linked to cervical and other cancers.
Step 3: Recognize that Influenza virus primarily causes respiratory infections and is not known to cause cancer in humans.
Step 4: Compare each virus's role in oncogenesis and confirm that Influenza virus does not have a documented association with cancer development.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Influenza virus is the one NOT associated with cancer in humans.
