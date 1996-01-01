Which structural component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is responsible for binding to host cell receptors and facilitating viral entry?
A
Membrane (M) protein
B
Envelope (E) protein
C
Spike (S) protein
D
Nucleocapsid (N) protein
1
Identify the main structural proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: Spike (S) protein, Membrane (M) protein, Envelope (E) protein, and Nucleocapsid (N) protein.
Understand the function of each protein: The Membrane (M) protein shapes the viral envelope, the Envelope (E) protein is involved in virus assembly and release, and the Nucleocapsid (N) protein binds the viral RNA genome.
Focus on the Spike (S) protein, which is known to protrude from the viral surface and interact directly with host cells.
Recall that the Spike (S) protein binds specifically to the ACE2 receptor on host cells, initiating viral entry.
Conclude that the Spike (S) protein is responsible for binding to host cell receptors and facilitating viral entry.
