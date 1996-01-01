Which acellular infectious agent requires a host cell to survive and replicate?
A
Prion
B
Bacteriophage
C
Viroid
D
Virus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an acellular infectious agent: these agents lack cellular structure and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently.
Review the characteristics of each option: Prions are infectious proteins without nucleic acids; Bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria; Viroids are small infectious RNA molecules without a protein coat; Viruses are acellular agents composed of nucleic acid and protein that require a host cell to replicate.
Identify which agent requires a host cell to survive and replicate by considering their replication mechanisms: Prions and viroids do not have typical replication machinery and rely on host processes differently, while viruses must enter a host cell to use its machinery for replication.
Recognize that bacteriophages are a type of virus that specifically infect bacteria, so they also require a host cell, but the broader category is viruses in general.
Conclude that the acellular infectious agent that requires a host cell to survive and replicate is a virus, as it depends entirely on host cellular machinery for reproduction.
