Which cytopathic effect is characterized by the formation of multinucleated giant cells (syncytia), and which viral agent is most commonly associated with this effect?
A
Ballooning degeneration; Adenovirus
B
Inclusion body formation; Rabies virus
C
Syncytium formation; Herpes simplex virus
D
Cell lysis; Poliovirus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'cytopathic effect' (CPE), which refers to structural changes in host cells caused by viral invasion.
Identify the specific CPE described: formation of multinucleated giant cells, also known as syncytia, which occurs when infected cells fuse together.
Recall that syncytium formation is a hallmark cytopathic effect of certain viruses, particularly those that induce cell fusion to spread infection without exiting the host cell.
Match the CPE 'syncytium formation' with the viral agent most commonly associated with it, which is the Herpes simplex virus.
Review the other options to confirm that ballooning degeneration is linked to Adenovirus, inclusion body formation to Rabies virus, and cell lysis to Poliovirus, ensuring the correct pairing of syncytium formation with Herpes simplex virus.
