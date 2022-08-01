Gram-Negative vs. Gram-Positive Basal Body Structure

in this video, we're going to do a side by side comparison of the basal body flow gellar structure in gram negative cells and gram positive cells. And so once again, due to the presence of an outer membrane and gram negative cells, they actually require an additional two protein rings in the basal body that the gram positive basal body does not have. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we'll be able to do a side by side comparison of the two basal bodies. And so notice on the left hand side. Over here, we're showing you the flu jello structure for gram negative cells. And on the right hand side over here, we're showing you the flu jello structure for gram positive cells. And so notice that because gram negative cells have this additional outer membrane, that the grand positive cells do not have the gram negative cells required to additional protein rings in the basal body. And so, taking a look at the basal body which is extending right here in this region. Notice that the gram negative cells have to have the L. Ring which is embedded in the outer membrane. And they have to have the P. Ring embedded in the petito Glicken layer. And so those two rings are additional rings that are not found and gram positive cells. And so notice that the M. S. Ring and the C. Ring, our rings that are found in both the gram negative and gram positive basal bodies. And so really the difference between the two is focused around the addition of these two rings, the bell ring and the P. Ring in the gram negative cells. And so this year concludes our brief side by side comparison of gram negative versus gram positive basal body structure. And we'll be able to get some practice with these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

