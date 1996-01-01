Which of the following is NOT a method by which antibiotics attempt to kill bacteria?
A
Disruption of protein synthesis
B
Enhancement of bacterial metabolic pathways
C
Interference with DNA replication
D
Inhibition of cell wall synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibiotics target specific bacterial processes essential for their survival or reproduction.
Review common mechanisms of antibiotic action, such as disruption of protein synthesis, interference with DNA replication, and inhibition of cell wall synthesis, all of which hinder bacterial growth or kill bacteria.
Recognize that enhancement of bacterial metabolic pathways would actually support bacterial growth rather than inhibit or kill bacteria, making it an unlikely mechanism for antibiotic action.
Compare each option to known antibiotic mechanisms to identify which one does not fit the typical modes of action.
Conclude that 'Enhancement of bacterial metabolic pathways' is NOT a method by which antibiotics attempt to kill bacteria because antibiotics generally inhibit or disrupt bacterial functions rather than enhance them.
