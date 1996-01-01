Which of the following is NOT a symptom of infestation by the external parasite lice?
A
Itching and irritation of the scalp
B
Hair loss due to excessive scratching
C
Presence of nits (eggs) attached to hair shafts
D
Jaundice and yellowing of the skin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what lice are and how they affect the human body. Lice are external parasites that infest the scalp and feed on blood, causing local symptoms.
Step 2: Identify common symptoms caused by lice infestation. These typically include itching and irritation of the scalp due to allergic reactions to lice bites.
Step 3: Recognize that excessive scratching from itching can lead to hair loss and sometimes secondary infections, which are also symptoms related to lice infestation.
Step 4: Note that the presence of nits (lice eggs) attached firmly to hair shafts is a hallmark sign of lice infestation and is used for diagnosis.
Step 5: Understand that jaundice and yellowing of the skin are systemic symptoms related to liver dysfunction and are not caused by lice infestation, making this the symptom that does NOT belong to lice infestation.
