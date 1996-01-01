Which of the following terms correctly describes a single flagellum located at one end of a bacterial cell?
A
Monotrichous
B
Peritrichous
C
Amphitrichous
D
Lophotrichous
Understand that bacterial flagella arrangements describe the number and location of flagella on the cell surface.
Recall the definitions of the terms: 'Monotrichous' means a single flagellum at one end; 'Peritrichous' means flagella all over the surface; 'Amphitrichous' means a single flagellum at both ends; 'Lophotrichous' means a cluster of flagella at one or both ends.
Identify that the question asks for a single flagellum located at one end, which matches the definition of 'Monotrichous'.
Eliminate other options based on their definitions: 'Peritrichous' involves multiple flagella all over, 'Amphitrichous' involves flagella at both ends, and 'Lophotrichous' involves multiple flagella in a tuft.
Conclude that the correct term for a single flagellum at one end is 'Monotrichous'.
