Which group of bacteria is unusual in that they lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Streptococcus
C
Mycoplasma
D
Bacillus
1
Understand the role of peptidoglycan: Peptidoglycan is a major component of bacterial cell walls that provides structural strength and shape to most bacteria.
Recall typical bacterial groups and their cell wall composition: For example, Escherichia coli (a Gram-negative bacterium) and Streptococcus (a Gram-positive bacterium) both have peptidoglycan layers in their cell walls.
Identify the unique characteristic of Mycoplasma: Unlike most bacteria, Mycoplasma species lack a cell wall entirely and therefore do not have peptidoglycan. This makes them resistant to antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis.
Compare with Bacillus: Bacillus species are Gram-positive bacteria with thick peptidoglycan layers in their cell walls, so they do have peptidoglycan.
Conclude that the group lacking peptidoglycan in their cell walls is Mycoplasma, which is unusual among bacteria.
