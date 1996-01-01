Which of the following features would distinguish a bacterial cell from an animal cell?
A
Ability to perform endocytosis
B
Presence of membrane-bound organelles
C
Linear chromosomes
D
Presence of a cell wall containing peptidoglycan
1
Step 1: Understand the key structural differences between bacterial cells and animal cells. Bacterial cells are prokaryotic, while animal cells are eukaryotic.
Step 2: Analyze the options given: 'Ability to perform endocytosis' is a feature of eukaryotic cells (like animal cells), not bacterial cells.
Step 3: 'Presence of membrane-bound organelles' is characteristic of eukaryotic cells; bacterial cells lack these organelles.
Step 4: 'Linear chromosomes' are found in eukaryotic cells; bacterial cells typically have circular chromosomes.
Step 5: Recognize that bacterial cells have a unique cell wall containing peptidoglycan, which animal cells do not have. This feature is a definitive way to distinguish bacterial cells from animal cells.
