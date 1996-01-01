In the context of an introduction to microbiology, what would most likely result from an invasion of microorganisms into normally sterile body tissues (as indicated by the arrow in a diagram)?
A
Vaccination
B
Immunity
C
Sterilization
D
Infection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Normally sterile body tissues' refers to areas of the body that do not contain microorganisms under healthy conditions, such as blood, internal organs, or cerebrospinal fluid.
Step 2: Recognize that 'invasion of microorganisms' means that microbes have entered these sterile tissues, which is not a normal state and can disrupt normal function.
Step 3: Differentiate between the options: Vaccination is a preventive measure, Immunity is the body's defense mechanism, and Sterilization is a process to eliminate all microbes from an object or environment.
Step 4: Identify that when microorganisms invade sterile tissues, the most likely outcome is the establishment and multiplication of these microbes, leading to a pathological condition known as infection.
Step 5: Conclude that infection is the correct term describing the presence and growth of microorganisms in normally sterile body tissues, causing potential harm to the host.
