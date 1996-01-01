Which of the following is an important characteristic of antimicrobial drugs?
A
Inducing rapid resistance in microbes
B
Selective toxicity toward microbial cells
C
Ability to kill all host cells
D
Inactivation by stomach acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of antimicrobial drugs: These are agents used to kill or inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or viruses.
Identify the key desired property of antimicrobial drugs: They should target microbial cells without causing harm to the host's own cells, which is known as selective toxicity.
Evaluate each option based on this principle: 'Inducing rapid resistance' is undesirable because it reduces drug effectiveness; 'Ability to kill all host cells' is harmful to the patient; 'Inactivation by stomach acid' affects drug delivery but is not a characteristic of the drug's action.
Recognize that selective toxicity means the drug specifically targets features unique to microbes, minimizing damage to host cells.
Conclude that the important characteristic of antimicrobial drugs is their selective toxicity toward microbial cells.
