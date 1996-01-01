Which of the following products is required to be sterile to ensure patient safety?
A
Cough syrup
B
Intravenous (IV) solutions
C
Oral tablets
D
Topical ointments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sterility in microbiology: Sterility means the complete absence of all living microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores.
Identify the route of administration for each product: Cough syrup and oral tablets are taken orally, topical ointments are applied to the skin, and intravenous (IV) solutions are administered directly into the bloodstream.
Recognize the risk associated with each route: Oral and topical products encounter natural barriers like stomach acid or skin, which reduce infection risk, so they do not require absolute sterility but must be free from harmful levels of microbes.
Understand why IV solutions must be sterile: Since IV solutions bypass natural barriers and enter directly into the bloodstream, any microbial contamination can cause severe infections or sepsis, making sterility essential for patient safety.
Conclude that among the options, intravenous (IV) solutions are required to be sterile to ensure patient safety.
