In the context of clinical microbiology, a person with an extremely high count of neutrophils is most likely experiencing which of the following conditions?
A
An allergic reaction
B
A bacterial infection
C
A parasitic infection
D
A viral infection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of neutrophils: Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell primarily involved in the body's defense against bacterial infections. They are part of the innate immune system and act as first responders to microbial invasion.
Recall typical immune responses: Different types of infections trigger different immune responses. For example, bacterial infections usually cause an increase in neutrophils (neutrophilia), while parasitic infections often increase eosinophils, and viral infections typically increase lymphocytes.
Analyze the options given: An allergic reaction generally involves eosinophils and basophils rather than neutrophils. Parasitic infections increase eosinophils. Viral infections increase lymphocytes. Therefore, a high neutrophil count is most consistent with a bacterial infection.
Connect the clinical sign to the condition: Since the question states an extremely high neutrophil count, this strongly suggests the body is responding to a bacterial infection, as neutrophils are mobilized in large numbers to fight bacteria.
Conclude that the condition associated with a very high neutrophil count is a bacterial infection, based on the immunological roles of different white blood cells.
