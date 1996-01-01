On which of the following plates do you predict Escherichia coli would grow the most slowly?
A
Nutrient agar plate
B
Minimal agar plate lacking a carbon source
C
Luria-Bertani (LB) agar plate
D
Tryptic soy agar plate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the growth requirements of Escherichia coli (E. coli). E. coli is a facultative anaerobic bacterium that requires essential nutrients such as carbon, nitrogen, vitamins, and minerals to grow and multiply.
Step 2: Analyze the composition of each agar plate. Nutrient agar, LB agar, and Tryptic soy agar are all rich media containing a variety of nutrients including carbon sources, which support robust bacterial growth.
Step 3: Consider the minimal agar plate lacking a carbon source. Since carbon is a fundamental element for building cellular components and generating energy, its absence severely limits bacterial growth.
Step 4: Predict growth rates based on nutrient availability. E. coli will grow fastest on nutrient-rich media (Nutrient agar, LB agar, Tryptic soy agar) and slowest or not at all on minimal agar lacking a carbon source due to nutrient limitation.
Step 5: Conclude that the minimal agar plate lacking a carbon source will result in the slowest growth of E. coli because it cannot synthesize essential biomolecules or generate energy efficiently without carbon.
