Which of the following bacteria is commonly associated with the spoilage of food?
A
Streptococcus pyogenes
B
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
C
Bacillus anthracis
D
Pseudomonas fluorescens
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying bacteria commonly associated with food spoilage. Food spoilage bacteria are those that cause deterioration of food quality, often by producing off-odors, slime, or discoloration.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Streptococcus pyogenes is primarily a human pathogen causing strep throat; Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes tuberculosis and is not related to food spoilage; Bacillus anthracis causes anthrax and is not involved in food spoilage.
Step 3: Recognize that Pseudomonas fluorescens is a common environmental bacterium known for its ability to grow at refrigeration temperatures and produce pigments and enzymes that spoil food, especially dairy and meat products.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, Pseudomonas fluorescens is the bacterium most commonly associated with food spoilage due to its metabolic activities and growth characteristics.
Step 5: Remember that identifying spoilage bacteria involves understanding their ecological niche and metabolic traits, which help them thrive in food environments and cause spoilage.
