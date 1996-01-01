Coccidiosis is caused by a spore-forming protozoa called coccidia, which __________.
A
produces antibiotics to inhibit bacterial growth
B
is a type of photosynthetic cyanobacteria
C
infects the intestinal tract of animals and causes diarrhea
D
forms endospores to survive extreme heat
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of coccidia: Coccidia are protozoan parasites, not bacteria or cyanobacteria, so options related to antibiotic production or photosynthesis can be excluded.
Understand the life cycle and pathology of coccidia: These protozoa are known to infect the intestinal tract of animals, which is a key characteristic of their biology.
Recognize the symptoms caused by coccidia infection: Infection typically leads to damage in the intestinal lining, resulting in diarrhea in the host animal.
Distinguish between spore types: Coccidia produce oocysts (a type of spore) for survival and transmission, but these are not the same as bacterial endospores, so the option about forming endospores to survive extreme heat is incorrect.
Conclude that the correct description of coccidia is that they infect the intestinal tract of animals and cause diarrhea, based on their parasitic nature and disease symptoms.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason