Understand the nature of fungal infections: Fungi are eukaryotic organisms that often infect external or accessible parts of the body rather than internal organs directly.
Recall that fungal infections commonly affect areas where fungi can easily grow, which are typically moist and exposed surfaces.
Identify the options given: skin and mucous membranes, chloroplasts, bacterial cell wall, viral capsid.
Eliminate options that are not parts of the human body or are unrelated to fungal infection targets, such as chloroplasts (plant cell organelles), bacterial cell wall, and viral capsid (components of microorganisms, not human tissues).
Conclude that the most appropriate answer is 'skin and mucous membranes' because these are the primary sites where fungal infections occur in humans.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason