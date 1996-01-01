A food handler notices that a cutting surface has developed a slimy layer after being left out overnight. Which term best describes this microbial community?
A
Colony
B
Plasmid
C
Biofilm
D
Spore
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The cutting surface has developed a slimy layer, which indicates the presence of a microbial community that adheres to the surface.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given terms: 'Colony' refers to a visible cluster of microorganisms growing on a solid medium; 'Plasmid' is a small, circular DNA molecule within bacteria; 'Spore' is a resistant form of some bacteria or fungi; 'Biofilm' is a structured community of microorganisms attached to a surface and embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix.
Step 3: Recognize that a slimy layer on a surface is characteristic of a biofilm, where microbes produce extracellular polymeric substances that create a protective and adhesive matrix.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit the description: a colony is typically visible on agar plates, plasmids are genetic elements not visible as layers, and spores are individual resistant cells, not layers.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Biofilm' best describes the slimy microbial community observed on the cutting surface.
