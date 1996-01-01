Contamination of food items by other living organisms is known as:
A
Physical contamination
B
Sterilization
C
Biological contamination
D
Chemical contamination
1
Understand the definition of contamination in the context of microbiology and food safety: contamination refers to the presence of unwanted substances or organisms in food items.
Identify the types of contamination: Physical contamination involves foreign objects like hair or glass; Chemical contamination involves harmful chemicals or toxins; Biological contamination involves living organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.
Recognize that sterilization is a process, not a type of contamination; it aims to eliminate all forms of microbial life from an object or surface.
Since the question asks about contamination by other living organisms, focus on the type that involves microorganisms or biological agents.
Conclude that contamination of food items by other living organisms is termed Biological contamination.
