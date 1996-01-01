Which of the following are the two most likely sources of bloodborne pathogens in a healthcare setting?
A
Direct skin contact and insect bites
B
Unwashed hands and contaminated water
C
Needlestick injuries and contaminated blood products
D
Airborne droplets and contaminated food
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what bloodborne pathogens are — these are infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans, such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C viruses.
Step 2: Identify common routes of transmission for bloodborne pathogens in healthcare settings, which typically involve direct exposure to infected blood or bodily fluids.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it involves direct contact with blood or blood-contaminated materials. For example, needlestick injuries involve direct penetration of the skin by contaminated needles, which is a high-risk exposure.
Step 4: Recognize that contaminated blood products (such as transfusions) are another major source of bloodborne pathogens because they involve direct introduction of infected blood into a patient’s bloodstream.
Step 5: Conclude that the two most likely sources are those involving direct blood exposure: needlestick injuries and contaminated blood products, rather than routes like airborne droplets, insect bites, or contaminated food, which are less relevant for bloodborne pathogens.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason