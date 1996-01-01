Which of the following statements about the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion assay is correct?
A
It cannot distinguish between bacteriostatic and bactericidal agents.
B
It determines the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of antibiotics.
C
It is used to identify bacterial species based on colony morphology.
D
It directly measures whether an agent is bactericidal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion assay. This test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of antibiotics against bacteria by measuring the zone of inhibition around antibiotic-impregnated disks placed on an agar plate inoculated with the test bacteria.
Step 2: Recognize that the Kirby-Bauer assay measures the susceptibility of bacteria to antibiotics by observing the size of the clear zone where bacterial growth is inhibited, but it does not provide a direct measurement of whether the antibiotic kills the bacteria (bactericidal) or merely inhibits their growth (bacteriostatic).
Step 3: Know that the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) is determined by other methods, such as broth dilution or E-test strips, not by the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion assay.
Step 4: Understand that the Kirby-Bauer assay is not used to identify bacterial species based on colony morphology; identification requires other microbiological techniques such as biochemical tests or molecular methods.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion assay cannot distinguish between bacteriostatic and bactericidal agents because it only measures the inhibition zone size, not the killing effect.
