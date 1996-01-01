Which of the following best describes how surfaces that touch food must be treated in order to prevent microbial contamination?
A
Cleaned and sanitized
B
Exposed to air for drying
C
Wiped with a dry cloth
D
Rinsed with cold water only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: The question asks how surfaces that come into contact with food should be treated to prevent microbial contamination, which is crucial for food safety.
Recall definitions: 'Cleaning' removes visible dirt and food residues, while 'sanitizing' reduces the number of microorganisms to safe levels.
Evaluate each option: 'Exposed to air for drying' does not actively remove microbes; 'Wiped with a dry cloth' may spread microbes rather than remove them; 'Rinsed with cold water only' does not effectively remove or kill microbes.
Recognize that the best practice combines both cleaning and sanitizing to ensure surfaces are free from contaminants and safe for food contact.
Conclude that the correct approach is to have surfaces 'Cleaned and sanitized' to effectively prevent microbial contamination.
