A barophile would grow best in which of the following environments?
A
high-salt environments, such as salt lakes
B
high-pressure environments, such as deep ocean trenches
C
low-temperature environments, such as polar ice caps
D
acidic environments, such as hot springs
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'barophile'. A barophile (also called a piezophile) is an organism that thrives under high-pressure conditions, often found in environments like deep ocean trenches where pressure is significantly greater than at the surface.
Step 2: Analyze each environment option in relation to pressure: high-salt environments (salt lakes) have high salinity but not necessarily high pressure; low-temperature environments (polar ice caps) have low temperatures but normal atmospheric pressure; acidic environments (hot springs) have low pH but normal pressure.
Step 3: Recognize that the defining characteristic for a barophile is the ability to grow best under high-pressure conditions, not necessarily high salt, low temperature, or acidity.
Step 4: Identify that deep ocean trenches represent high-pressure environments due to the weight of the overlying water column, making them the ideal habitat for barophiles.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the environment with high pressure (deep ocean trenches) is the correct choice for optimal growth of a barophile.
