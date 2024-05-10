3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Isotopes
Problem 2.7a
Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. Isotopes are atoms with differing numbers of protons and the same number of
neutrons.
b. A cation is a positive ion.
c. Redox reactions create ions.
d. Equal sharing of electrons leads to polar covalent bonds.
e. Ions are charged atoms.
f. CO2 is an inorganic molecule.
g. Isomers have the same molecular formula but different structures.
h. Adding a base to a solution will decrease the pH.
