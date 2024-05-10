3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Isotopes
Problem 2.3a
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for questions 1-3.
If E. coli were grown in a medium containing the radioactive isotope ³²P, the ³²P would be found in all of the following molecules of the cell except
a. ATP.
b. carbohydrates.
c. DNA.
d. plasma membrane.
e. complex lipids.
