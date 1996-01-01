Which of the following best explains why there is no growth on Plate II in a microbiology experiment?
A
The medium on Plate II lacks essential nutrients required for microbial growth.
B
Plate II was incubated at the optimal temperature for microbial growth.
C
Plate II was inoculated with a high concentration of bacteria.
D
The pH of the medium on Plate II was adjusted to neutral.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the conditions required for microbial growth, which typically include the presence of essential nutrients, appropriate temperature, suitable pH, and absence of inhibitory substances.
Step 2: Analyze the given options to identify which factor directly affects the ability of microbes to grow on the medium. Consider that optimal temperature and neutral pH generally support growth, and a high concentration of bacteria should not prevent growth.
Step 3: Recognize that the absence of growth on Plate II despite optimal temperature and neutral pH suggests a lack of essential nutrients in the medium, which are critical for microbial metabolism and reproduction.
Step 4: Recall that essential nutrients include carbon sources, nitrogen, vitamins, and minerals necessary for cellular functions, and without these, microbes cannot synthesize vital components or generate energy.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation for no growth on Plate II is that the medium lacks these essential nutrients, preventing microbial proliferation despite other favorable conditions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason