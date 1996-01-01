Which of the following best describes the mechanism by which bacteria develop antibiotic resistance?
A
Antibiotics directly destroy bacterial DNA, making them resistant.
B
Bacteria acquire mutations or genes that allow them to survive in the presence of antibiotics.
C
Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria stop producing cell walls.
D
Bacteria become resistant by increasing their rate of reproduction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibiotic resistance in bacteria is a biological adaptation that allows them to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth.
Recognize that antibiotics do not directly cause resistance by destroying bacterial DNA; instead, resistance arises through genetic changes within the bacteria.
Identify that bacteria can develop resistance through mutations in their own genes or by acquiring new genes from other bacteria via horizontal gene transfer mechanisms such as conjugation, transformation, or transduction.
Note that resistance mechanisms often involve producing enzymes that degrade antibiotics, altering antibiotic targets, increasing efflux pumps to remove antibiotics, or reducing permeability to antibiotics, rather than stopping cell wall production or simply increasing reproduction rate.
Conclude that the best description of the mechanism is that bacteria acquire mutations or genes that allow them to survive in the presence of antibiotics, enabling them to resist the effects of the drugs.
