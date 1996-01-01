Which environmental condition is most favorable for the growth and proliferation of Botrytis species?
A
Direct sunlight exposure
B
High moisture and humidity
C
Dry and arid environments
D
Extreme cold temperatures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of Botrytis species: Botrytis is a genus of fungi known for causing gray mold on many plants. These fungi thrive under specific environmental conditions.
Recall that fungi generally require moisture for growth because they absorb nutrients through their cell walls and need water for metabolic processes.
Analyze each environmental condition: Direct sunlight exposure can dry out surfaces, which is unfavorable; dry and arid environments lack sufficient moisture; extreme cold temperatures slow down fungal metabolism and growth.
Recognize that high moisture and humidity create a damp environment that supports fungal spore germination, mycelial growth, and proliferation, making it the most favorable condition for Botrytis species.
Conclude that among the options, high moisture and humidity provide the optimal environment for Botrytis growth due to the availability of water necessary for its life cycle.
