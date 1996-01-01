Hepatitis B is more virulent than hepatitis C, which means that it:
is less likely to persist as a chronic infection
is transmitted exclusively through contaminated water
has a shorter incubation period than hepatitis C
is more likely to cause severe disease in infected individuals
Understand the term 'virulence' in microbiology: it refers to the degree of pathogenicity or the ability of a microorganism to cause disease and the severity of that disease in the host.
Compare hepatitis B and hepatitis C based on their virulence: hepatitis B is considered more virulent because it tends to cause more severe liver disease, including a higher risk of acute liver failure and liver cancer.
Evaluate the options given: 'less likely to persist as a chronic infection' is incorrect because hepatitis B can become chronic; 'transmitted exclusively through contaminated water' is incorrect as hepatitis B is primarily transmitted through blood and bodily fluids; 'has a shorter incubation period than hepatitis C' is not the defining feature of virulence.
Recognize that the correct interpretation of higher virulence is that hepatitis B is more likely to cause severe disease in infected individuals, which aligns with the definition of virulence.
Conclude that the statement 'is more likely to cause severe disease in infected individuals' correctly reflects the meaning of hepatitis B being more virulent than hepatitis C.
