Which of the following statements best describes the concept of the postantibiotic era in microbiology?
A
It is a term used for the era when new classes of antibiotics are being rapidly developed.
B
It refers to a time when most bacterial infections can no longer be effectively treated with existing antibiotics due to widespread resistance.
C
It describes the period before antibiotics were discovered and used in medicine.
D
It refers to the time when antibiotics are no longer used in any medical treatments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'postantibiotic era' by breaking down its components: 'post' means after, and 'antibiotic' refers to drugs used to treat bacterial infections.
Step 2: Recognize that the 'postantibiotic era' is a concept in microbiology describing a future or current situation related to antibiotic effectiveness.
Step 3: Consider the impact of antibiotic resistance, which occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics, rendering treatments less effective or ineffective.
Step 4: Analyze the options given: the postantibiotic era is not about rapid development of new antibiotics, nor is it about the time before antibiotics existed, or a time when antibiotics are completely abandoned.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the era when most bacterial infections can no longer be effectively treated with existing antibiotics due to widespread resistance, highlighting the critical challenge in modern medicine.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason