Which of the following statements is accurate regarding laboratories working with biohazards?
A
Personal protective equipment is optional in biohazard laboratories.
B
Laboratories working with biohazards must follow specific biosafety levels to minimize risk.
C
Biohazardous materials can be disposed of in regular trash bins.
D
Biohazard laboratories do not require any special containment procedures.
Step 1: Understand the concept of biohazards and why they require special handling. Biohazards are biological substances that pose a threat to the health of living organisms, primarily humans. Examples include infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and toxins.
Step 2: Recognize that laboratories working with biohazards must implement safety measures to protect personnel, the environment, and the community. These measures are standardized into biosafety levels (BSL), ranging from BSL-1 (lowest risk) to BSL-4 (highest risk).
Step 3: Know that personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, lab coats, and eye protection is mandatory in biohazard laboratories to prevent exposure to harmful agents. PPE is not optional.
Step 4: Understand that biohazardous materials require special disposal methods, such as autoclaving or chemical disinfection, and cannot be discarded in regular trash bins to prevent contamination and spread of pathogens.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is that laboratories working with biohazards must follow specific biosafety levels to minimize risk, which includes mandatory PPE use, containment procedures, and proper disposal protocols.
