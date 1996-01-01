Which group of acellular infectious agents consists solely of hereditary material (nucleic acid) enclosed in a protein coat?
A
Viroids
B
Prions
C
Bacteria
D
Viruses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of acellular infectious agents: these are infectious entities that lack cellular structure and cannot carry out metabolic processes independently.
Identify the components of each option: Viroids are small RNA molecules without a protein coat; Prions are infectious proteins without nucleic acid; Bacteria are cellular organisms with both DNA and cellular structures.
Recall that viruses consist of hereditary material (either DNA or RNA) enclosed within a protective protein coat called a capsid, fitting the description given.
Compare the options to the description: only viruses have nucleic acid enclosed in a protein coat, making them the correct group.
Conclude that the group of acellular infectious agents described is viruses, as they uniquely combine nucleic acid and a protein coat.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason