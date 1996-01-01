Which of the following best describes a key difference between viruses and bacteria?
A
Viruses possess ribosomes for protein synthesis, but bacteria do not.
B
Viruses lack cellular structure, while bacteria are cellular organisms.
C
Viruses can reproduce independently, but bacteria cannot.
D
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA, whereas bacteria contain only RNA.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of viruses and bacteria. Viruses are acellular entities that require a host cell to replicate, while bacteria are unicellular organisms capable of independent life and reproduction.
Step 2: Analyze the statement about ribosomes. Viruses do not possess ribosomes; they rely on the host's ribosomes for protein synthesis. Bacteria, on the other hand, have their own ribosomes.
Step 3: Consider the reproductive capabilities. Bacteria can reproduce independently through binary fission, whereas viruses cannot reproduce on their own and must infect a host cell to replicate.
Step 4: Examine the genetic material. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA, but not both simultaneously. Bacteria contain DNA as their genetic material, not RNA alone.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: Viruses lack cellular structure and depend on host cells, while bacteria are cellular organisms capable of independent life and reproduction.
