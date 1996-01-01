Which of the following is an in vivo method for viral cultivation?
A
Culturing viruses in primary cell lines
B
Inoculation of embryonated chicken eggs
C
Plaque assay on agar plates
D
Using continuous cell cultures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between in vivo and in vitro methods: In vivo methods involve growing viruses within a living organism or living tissue, while in vitro methods involve cultivation outside a living organism, such as in cell cultures or agar plates.
Review each option to determine if it involves a living organism or living tissue: Primary cell lines, continuous cell cultures, and plaque assays on agar plates are all examples of in vitro methods because they involve cells or media outside a whole living organism.
Recognize that inoculation of embryonated chicken eggs involves introducing the virus into a living, developing embryo inside the egg, which is a living system, thus qualifying as an in vivo method.
Recall that embryonated chicken eggs provide a natural environment for viral replication, commonly used for growing viruses like influenza, making this method distinct from cell culture techniques.
Conclude that among the options, inoculation of embryonated chicken eggs is the in vivo method for viral cultivation because it uses a living organism rather than isolated cells or artificial media.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason