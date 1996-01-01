Which of the following best explains why multiple bacterial species can have similar staining reactions and microscopic morphology?
A
Staining techniques are specific only to Gram-positive bacteria.
B
All bacteria possess identical genetic material.
C
Microscopic morphology is determined solely by environmental conditions.
D
Different species may share structural features such as cell wall composition and shape.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that staining reactions, such as Gram staining, depend on specific structural features of bacteria, primarily the composition of their cell walls.
Recognize that multiple bacterial species can share similar cell wall structures, for example, both Gram-positive bacteria have thick peptidoglycan layers, which results in similar staining outcomes.
Know that microscopic morphology, including shape and arrangement, is influenced by genetic factors that can be conserved across different species, leading to similar appearances under the microscope.
Realize that environmental conditions alone do not solely determine microscopic morphology; genetic and structural characteristics play a major role.
Conclude that the reason multiple bacterial species can have similar staining reactions and microscopic morphology is because they share common structural features such as cell wall composition and shape.
