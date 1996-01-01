Penicillin would be most effective against which type of bacteria?
A
Gram-positive bacteria
B
Gram-negative bacteria
C
Mycoplasma species
D
Archaea
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of action of penicillin. Penicillin works by inhibiting the synthesis of peptidoglycan, an essential component of the bacterial cell wall.
Step 2: Recall the structural differences between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer, while Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner peptidoglycan layer but possess an outer membrane that can block some antibiotics.
Step 3: Consider why penicillin is more effective against Gram-positive bacteria. Since Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer exposed on the surface, penicillin can easily target and disrupt their cell wall synthesis.
Step 4: Note that Mycoplasma species lack a cell wall entirely, so penicillin, which targets cell wall synthesis, is ineffective against them.
Step 5: Recognize that Archaea have different cell wall compositions that do not contain peptidoglycan, making penicillin ineffective against them as well.
