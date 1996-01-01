Most of the available antimicrobial agents are effective against which group of microorganisms?
A
Fungi
B
Protozoa
C
Viruses
D
Bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of microorganisms: Bacteria, Fungi, Protozoa, and Viruses are distinct groups with different cellular structures and metabolic pathways.
Recall that most antimicrobial agents, such as antibiotics, target specific bacterial features like cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, or DNA replication, which are unique to bacteria.
Recognize that fungi, protozoa, and viruses have different cellular structures or life cycles that make them less susceptible or require different types of drugs (e.g., antifungals, antiprotozoals, antivirals).
Identify that the majority of commonly used antimicrobial agents are designed to inhibit or kill bacteria, making bacteria the primary target group.
Conclude that the correct answer is bacteria because antimicrobial agents are most effective against them due to their unique biological targets.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason