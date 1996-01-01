Based on the diagram, which characteristic can be confirmed about euglenas as single-celled organisms?
A
They reproduce exclusively by binary fission.
B
They possess both a nucleus and chloroplasts.
C
They are multicellular with specialized tissues.
D
They lack any form of locomotion.
Step 1: Understand the nature of euglenas as single-celled organisms. Euglenas are protists, which means they are unicellular and have characteristics of both plants and animals.
Step 2: Analyze the options given. Since euglenas are single-celled, the option stating they are multicellular with specialized tissues can be ruled out immediately.
Step 3: Consider the presence of organelles. Euglenas are known to have a nucleus, which is typical of eukaryotic cells, and chloroplasts, which allow them to perform photosynthesis.
Step 4: Evaluate locomotion. Euglenas move using a flagellum, so the statement that they lack any form of locomotion is incorrect.
Step 5: Regarding reproduction, while euglenas reproduce by binary fission, the question asks for a characteristic that can be confirmed based on the diagram, which typically shows cellular structures like the nucleus and chloroplasts rather than reproduction methods.
