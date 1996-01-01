Which type of contamination is indicated when pesticides are detected in meat products?
A
Physical contamination
B
Biological contamination
C
Radiological contamination
D
Chemical contamination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of contamination in food microbiology: Physical contamination involves foreign objects like glass or metal; Biological contamination involves microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites; Radiological contamination involves radioactive substances; Chemical contamination involves harmful chemicals like pesticides or toxins.
Identify the nature of the contaminant in the problem: pesticides are chemical substances used to kill pests, which are not living organisms, physical objects, or radioactive materials.
Match the contaminant type to the correct category: since pesticides are chemicals, their presence in meat products indicates chemical contamination.
Review the definitions to confirm that chemical contamination includes substances like pesticides, herbicides, and other chemical residues that can contaminate food products.
Conclude that the detection of pesticides in meat products is an example of chemical contamination, differentiating it clearly from physical, biological, or radiological contamination.
