Which of the following groups of microorganisms is most likely to cause diseases that are spread by polluted water?
A
Algae
B
Bacteria
C
Viruses
D
Fungi
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about microorganisms that cause diseases spread by polluted water.
Step 2: Recall that waterborne diseases are typically caused by microorganisms that can survive and multiply in water contaminated with fecal matter or other pollutants.
Step 3: Review the characteristics of each group: Algae are mostly photosynthetic and rarely cause waterborne diseases; Viruses can cause waterborne diseases but usually require a host and are less common in polluted water transmission compared to bacteria; Fungi are generally not common agents of waterborne diseases.
Step 4: Recognize that bacteria are the most common cause of diseases spread by polluted water because many pathogenic bacteria thrive in contaminated water and can infect humans through ingestion or contact.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, bacteria are the group most likely responsible for diseases spread by polluted water.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason