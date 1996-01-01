Bacteria that catabolize aromatic molecules are important for which of the following?
A
Fermentation of dairy products
B
Nitrogen fixation in plants
C
Bioremediation of environmental pollutants
D
Production of antibiotics
Step 1: Understand the term 'catabolize aromatic molecules' — this means bacteria can break down complex ring-shaped organic compounds, which are often found in pollutants like petroleum products and industrial chemicals.
Step 2: Review the options given and consider the role of aromatic compound degradation in each: fermentation of dairy products typically involves sugars, not aromatic compounds; nitrogen fixation involves converting nitrogen gas to ammonia, unrelated to aromatic catabolism; production of antibiotics involves biosynthesis, not breakdown of aromatics.
Step 3: Recognize that bacteria capable of breaking down aromatic molecules are crucial in bioremediation, which is the process of using microorganisms to clean up environmental pollutants, especially those containing aromatic hydrocarbons.
Step 4: Connect the ability to catabolize aromatic molecules with the environmental application of bioremediation, as these bacteria help degrade toxic compounds into less harmful substances.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct association is with bioremediation of environmental pollutants, as this is the primary ecological and practical importance of bacteria that catabolize aromatic molecules.
