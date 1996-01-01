Which of the following best describes the role of microbiologists and the importance of their contributions to science?
A
Microbiologists study microorganisms to understand their roles in health, disease, and the environment, leading to advances in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.
B
Microbiologists are responsible for creating laws to regulate the use of chemicals in laboratories.
C
Microbiologists only work on identifying new species of animals.
D
Microbiologists primarily focus on developing new types of plants for food production.
1
Step 1: Understand the primary focus of microbiology, which is the study of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa.
Step 2: Recognize that microbiologists investigate how these microorganisms impact health, disease, and environmental processes.
Step 3: Consider the practical applications of microbiology, including advances in medicine (like antibiotics and vaccines), agriculture (such as soil health and pest control), and biotechnology (like genetic engineering and fermentation).
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by identifying that creating laws, studying animals, or focusing solely on plants are not the main roles of microbiologists.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description highlights microbiologists' role in studying microorganisms to improve health, disease understanding, and environmental management, which leads to significant scientific and practical advancements.
