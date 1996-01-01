Which of the following is the third step in the process that elicits an antibody response during adaptive immunity?
A
Phagocytosis of pathogens by macrophages
B
Activation of helper T cells by antigen-presenting cells
C
Secretion of antibodies by plasma cells
D
Recognition of antigen by B cell receptors
1
Understand the overall process of adaptive immunity, which involves several key steps: recognition of the antigen, processing and presentation of the antigen, activation of helper T cells, activation of B cells, and finally secretion of antibodies.
Identify the first step: Phagocytosis of pathogens by macrophages, where macrophages engulf and digest pathogens to process their antigens.
Recognize the second step: Presentation of processed antigen fragments on the surface of macrophages (antigen-presenting cells) to helper T cells.
Determine the third step: Activation of helper T cells by antigen-presenting cells, where helper T cells recognize the antigen-MHC complex and become activated.
Note that subsequent steps include activation of B cells by helper T cells and secretion of antibodies by plasma cells, which occur after helper T cell activation.
