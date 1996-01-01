All the bacterial cells that result from the replication of a single organism are said to be a:
A
strain
B
species
C
clone
D
colony
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms provided: a 'strain' refers to a genetic variant or subtype within a species; a 'species' is a group of organisms capable of interbreeding and sharing common characteristics; a 'colony' is a visible cluster of microorganisms growing on a solid medium; and a 'clone' is a group of cells derived from a single ancestor cell through replication.
Recognize that when a single bacterial cell replicates, it produces genetically identical daughter cells, all originating from that one ancestor cell.
Since these cells are genetically identical and come from one original cell, they form a 'clone' rather than a strain, species, or colony.
Note that a 'colony' can contain many clones but is defined by its growth on a medium, not by genetic identity alone.
Therefore, the term that best describes all bacterial cells resulting from the replication of a single organism is 'clone'.
