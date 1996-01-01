Which of the following is a common bacterial infection of the eye?
A
Glaucoma
B
Cataract
C
Retinitis pigmentosa
D
Conjunctivitis
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for a common bacterial infection of the eye, so focus on conditions caused by bacteria rather than non-infectious or genetic disorders.
Step 2: Review each option: Glaucoma is an eye condition related to increased intraocular pressure, not an infection; Cataract is a clouding of the lens, typically age-related, not infectious; Retinitis pigmentosa is a genetic disorder affecting the retina, not caused by bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that Conjunctivitis, often called 'pink eye,' is an inflammation of the conjunctiva commonly caused by bacterial or viral infections, making it a typical bacterial eye infection.
Step 4: Confirm that among the options, Conjunctivitis is the only one that fits the description of a common bacterial infection of the eye.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Conjunctivitis because it is an infectious condition caused by bacteria affecting the eye's conjunctiva.
